Operations Job Fair Draws Hundreds of Prospective Candidates

KATY, TX [January 25, 2025] – Hundreds of hopeful candidates attended Katy ISD’s Operations Job Fair this morning, hoping to join the city’s #1 Public School District, according to Niche. Operations staff serve in critical roles, supporting students, staff and families as bus drivers, maintenance technicians, food service staff and security guards. Hundreds of hopeful candidates attended Katy ISD’s Operations Job Fair this morning, hoping to join the city’s #1 Public School District, according to Niche. Operations staff serve in critical roles, supporting students, staff and families as bus drivers, maintenance technicians, food service staff and security guards.

Representatives from the district’s transportation, nutrition and food services, maintenance and police departments were on hand to meet with the prospective applicants, share information and answer questions.

“The district thrives thanks to the hard work of our many different teams, including our Operations team, which we saw this week with Winter Storm Enzo,” said Ted Vierling, chief operations officer for Katy ISD. “Our maintenance staff was incredible, checking to make sure our schools were ready to withstand the weather and ensuring they would be ready to receive our students and staff when we reopened.”

Job fairs throughout the year allow Katy ISD to proactively recruit and retain the most talented educators and staff in numerous disciplines, with expertise in serving students, families and our community.

The district will hold its 2025 Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, Mar. 29, and encourages certified teachers interested in joining the district to attend.

January 2025 Operations Job Fair Photo Gallery