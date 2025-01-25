library PRESENTs PROGRAM ON meal planning and budget shopping

There are more ways to save money on groceries than by clipping coupons or watching for sales. Learn how to become a smarter – and healthier – shopper when Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) presents “Eating Well, Saving More, Wasting Less” on Saturday, February 8, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, at the Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road.

Ryan Gant, a nutritionist with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, will talk about the benefits of pre-planning healthy family meals. Learn how to save money and waste less food by practicing smart grocery shopping, mastering food labels and product dating, and implementing proper ways to store food.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register online at FBCL’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 832-471-5900, or by visiting the library.