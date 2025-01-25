LEARN THE ART OF Chinese CALLIGRAPHY AT Mission Bend BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries will host a “Chinese Calligraphy for Beginners” workshop on Wednesday, February 5, beginning at 6:00 pm, in the Conference Room of the Mission Bend Branch Library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road.

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn about Chinese calligraphy, practice writing Chinese characters, and use brush and ink to create a calligraphy design.

The program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (832-471-5900), or by visiting the library.