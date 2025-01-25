Harmony School of Enrichment to Participate in the Great Kindness Challenge

[Houston, Texas] – Harmony School of Enrichment is thrilled to announce its continued participation in the Great Kindness Challenge, a global event dedicated to fostering kindness and compassion in school communities. This year’s Challenge will take place from Monday, January 27th, through Friday, January 31st, uniting students, teachers, and staff in a week-long celebration of goodwill.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a worldwide movement, with over 41,000 schools from more than 115 countries participating last year. The initiative inspires students to create a culture of kindness through daily activities and community-building exercises.

“At Harmony School of Enrichment we are committed to instilling values of empathy and generosity in our students,” said Kaitlyn McIntyre, Principal. “The Great Kindness Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen those values and bring our school community closer together.”

Throughout the week, homeroom teachers will lead daily kindness lessons during morning meetings. Each lesson includes three engaging options: “Shake it Up” (movement activities), “Talk it Out” (discussion prompts), and “Do It” (hands-on activities). To kick off the week, students will watch an inspiring video highlighting the importance of kindness.

Additionally, each classroom will receive a Kindness Kit with supplies to make Friendship Bracelets and a Kindness Coloring Poster. Teachers are encouraged to incorporate these activities during recess or as part of classroom time, allowing students to work together and reflect on the power of kindness.

About the Great Kindness Challenge

The Great Kindness Challenge is an annual program created by Kids for Peace, a global nonprofit dedicated to uplifting communities through acts of kindness. The Challenge aims to empower students to make a positive impact in their schools and beyond.

About Harmony School of Enrichment

Harmony School of Enrichment is dedicated to providing a nurturing and inclusive learning environment for students. Through academic excellence and character development, the school equips students with the tools they need to succeed and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

For more information about Harmony School of Enrichment’s participation in the Great Kindness Challenge, please contact Brittany Womack at brittany.womack@harmonytx.org.