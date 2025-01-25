Gov. Abbott appoints M. Scott Adkins, Chad M. Craycraft to serve on Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Chad M. Craycraft to serve on the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, while reappointing current Commissioner M. Scott Adkins for a second term.

Craycraft, a fifth-generation Texan raised in Georgetown, is a graduate of the University of Texas and the University of Texas School of Law. He is a state government veteran who has served in multiple roles within Texas government including previous service as chairman of the Texas Ethics Commission. Craycraft currently serves as executive vice president and general counsel at Graduation Alliance, an education technology firm.

Adkins, a TABC commissioner since 2019, is president of fire and security company PyroCom Systems, as well as CEO of Currey Adkins, an information technology company. A graduate of Texas Christian University, Adkins also volunteers as a board member of the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Las Palmas Del Sol Hospitals.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with Governor Abbott’s decision to appoint Chad Craycraft to the Commission, and I’m proud to congratulate Scott Adkins on his appointment to a second term,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “Scott’s expertise has been crucial throughout TABC’s technology modernization efforts, and I’m certain both he and Chad Craycraft will leverage their knowledge and experience as we work together to make TABC a model state agency.”

“Leaders like Commissioner Adkins and Chad Craycraft are vital to ensuring TABC continues to successfully fulfill its mission of supporting businesses and protecting our communities,” TABC Executive Director Thomas W. Graham said. “I look forward to working with them both to provide accountability and excellent service to the alcoholic beverage industry and all Texans.”

Members of the Commission are appointed by the governor and serve staggered terms. The board has ultimate oversight over TABC, which is responsible for regulating all aspects of the Texas alcoholic beverage industry. Adkins and Craycraft will begin their new terms as TABC commissioners after confirmation by the Texas Senate. If confirmed, both appointees’ terms would expire on Nov. 15, 2029. Adkins will continue his service at TABC under his initial appointment until his reappointment is confirmed.