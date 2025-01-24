Work@Katy ISD: District Seeks Talent at Operations Jobs Fair Jan. 25   

KATY, TX [January 23, 2025] – Katy ISD seeks talented, dedicated professionals to join our Operations team, and a job fair Saturday, Jan. 25 at Morton Ranch High School will highlight opportunities from 9 – 11 a.m. Future employees seeking opportunities, excellent benefits and a high-quality work environment are encouraged to attend and learn more about joining one of Texas’ destination school districts. Anyone interested in joining the Operations team is encouraged to attend.

Operations performs vital daily functions in support of students and staff, including service as:

Bus drivers

Nutrition and food services staff

Grounds crew

Custodial staff

General maintenance staff

Security guards

Katy ISD jobs offer competitive salaries, health insurance options, and flexible hours for full- and part-time positions.

“We’re always looking to add to our team to ensure that our students, staff and schools are successful,” said Ted Vierling, chief operations officer in Katy ISD. “The Operations team is responsible for a number of functions, and in a district this size, that is a considerable task.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Katy ISD has been named the #1 Public School District in the Houston area by Niche, and remains a premiere destination district, with approximately 96,000 students and 14,000 staff members.

What: Katy ISD Operations Job Fair Where: Morton Ranch High School

21000 Franz Road Katy, TX 77449 When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 9 – 11 a.m. Contact: Rachel Ross, General Manager of Media Relations 832-392-5763 RachelJRoss@katyisd.org

Photograph: Hopeful candidates meet with Katy ISD Nutrition and Food Services staff during the last Operations Job Fair, November 9, 2024.