Texas Labor Market Growth Continues with Over 37,000 Jobs Added in December

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas labor market achieved a new record-high level for jobs and the civilian labor force in December. The state added 37,500 positions over the month, reaching a total of 14,318,700 nonfarm jobs. Texas added 284,200 jobs from December 2023 to December 2024, bringing the annual nonfarm growth rate to 2.0 percent, which outpaced the U.S. growth rate by 0.6 percentage points. December marks the twelfth consecutive month of growth for Texas’ civilian labor force, which achieved another new record high of 15,575,900 after adding 39,900 people over the month. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 445,300 people. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.2 percent. “This new record-high level for jobs and the civilian labor force shows the strength of Texas’ economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC will continue its efforts for continued economic growth by connecting job seekers with employers and providing job training for Texans.” The Professional and Business Services industry had the largest over-the-month increase in December after adding 17,800 jobs. In addition, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 10,400 jobs over the month and Leisure and Hospitality added 3,700. In Texas, Financial Activities grew by 3.6 percent over the year and outperformed the industry’s growth rate nationally by 3.0 percentage points. “The Texas economy is thriving in diverse sectors,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor, Alberto Treviño III. “I encourage job seekers to leverage TWC resources to find rewarding career opportunities that best match their skills.” The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.4 percent in December, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.6 percent and the College Station-Bryan MSA at 2.7 percent. “Texas employers are creating jobs at a rate that outpaces the nation,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “TWC offers a wide range of programs to meet the workforce needs of today and prepare Texans for projected job growth in the years ahead.” Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com. The Texas Labor Market Information Data for January is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).