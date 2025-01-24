Rep. Troy E. Nehls and Sen. Jim Banks Introduce the End Unaccountable Amnesty Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) and Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) introduced the End Unaccountable Amnesty Act, which would restore congressional oversight over immigration policies and tighten the requirements for the use of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), immigration parole, and the handling of unaccompanied alien children (UAC).

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s policies incentivized the worst border crisis in American history,” said Congressman Nehls. “Worse, President Biden and his cronies imported people from all over the world through the CHNV and other mass parole programs, flooding our communities with insufficiently vetted individuals. I’m proud to introduce legislation alongside Senator Banks to prevent future administrations from abusing TPS designations and parole authority.”

“The Biden administration exploited current law to grant legal status to millions of non-citizens, overwhelming communities in Indiana and across the country,” said Senator Banks. “Our schools, healthcare systems, and public services are struggling with this massive influx. This bill will end mass parole, eliminate incentives for illegal immigration, and help President Trump restore order after the chaos caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Key provisions of the End Unaccountable Amnesty Act include:

Restricting TPS Designation and Approval Congress must approve TPS designations, with terms limited to 12 months. Extensions for TPS must be approved by acts of Congress, and TPS would end when conditions in designated countries improve or when the term expires.

Limiting Immigration Parole Parole is limited to 1,000 cases annually and restricted to emergencies like urgent medical needs or law enforcement cooperation.

Reforming Policies for UACs Stricter criteria for UACs ensure timely, safe repatriation and enhanced DHS oversight of placements within the United States.

Prohibiting Certain Identification Documents DHS-issued documents such as CBP One app IDs and DHS-issued Notices to Appear are banned as valid IDs for airport security checks, tightening security protocols.

Certain Identification Documents Repealing “Cancellation of Removal” (Section 240A) Repeals provisions that previously allowed certain non-citizens to avoid deportation.



Representatives Tom Tiffany (R-WI-07), Derek Schmidt (R-KS-02), Andy Biggs (R-AZ-05), and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02) are original cosponsors.

Supporting organizations include the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), Immigration Accountability Project, and NumbersUSA.

Read the bill text HERE.

Read the Fox News exclusive HERE.