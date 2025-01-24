Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land Hosts One-of-a-Kind Teen Driving Experience

Sugar Land, TX – January 22, 2025 – Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land (MBSL) was honored to host a select group of 10 young drivers this past Saturday for their exclusive Teen Driving Experience at MSR Houston. The complimentary program immersed the teens in a wide variety of activities, ranging from in-class learning to hands-on training in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Students were guided by professional instructors including former Pro-Indy Racer Kory Enders through critical safety maneuvers, accident-avoidance techniques, and texting awareness exercises.

“Safety takes center stage with our young drivers, which is why Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land offers a complimentary program like the Teen Driving Experience,” shared Ken Enders, President and Owner at Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land. “We want to give teens a safe space to practice, helping them develop the skills and habits necessary for confident, responsible driving.”

Students warmed up for the day with an interactive classroom discussion around steering wheel hand positioning and vehicular control, tire response and grip limits, as well as turning mechanics. The application of the lessons and further training followed as students separated into groups to their assigned vehicles and instructors.

“This year we’re including tips from pro racing and relating them to daily best practices around braking as well as speed control,” said Kory Enders, Brand Ambassador at Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land. “”It’s always amazing to see students transform from feeling nervous to having the time of their lives! Like the students, the course is evolving, and we’re committed to delivering the best possible experience for each of our participants.”

The teens received a true thrill as passengers to their instructors for hot laps around the racetrack and a final hands-on activation with the MBSL Grand Prix Go-Kart Race. The event concluded with designating the Best Driver and Best Racer of the day based on a scoring system throughout the experience. Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land continues its mission of safe driving training throughout 2025 with an additional two more Teen Driving Experiences on the calendar.

