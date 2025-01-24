Fidium promotes digital education as tool for equity, data privacy amid fiber access growth

Consumer education on data privacy best practices makes the difference in online safety

KATY, Texas — Jan. 24, 2025 — Fidium, an award-winning fiber internet provider, is connecting with customers and communities to emphasize the importance of personal data protection, sharing resources to encourage online safety best practices.

As future-proof fiber connectivity expands across communities, so does the need for digital education and resources to support local residents. This week, Fidium joins in the national celebration of Data Privacy Week to spread awareness about online best practices and understanding the power of managing personal data.

“Fiber is transformative for communities, enhancing lives through access to reliable, high-speed internet,” said David Koehl, chief information officer for Fidium. “Alongside these advancements in technology, it’s crucial to help everyone understand the role they play in maintaining good online hygiene and safeguarding personal data. As stewards of digital equity and advocates for our communities, encouraging online safety is integral to our work.”

Being proactive and making a plan to protect personal data can make all the difference for residents and families. With an increased ability to connect, both from fiber expansion and from the volume of devices now capable of doing so, comes the potential for threats. Developing the habit of staying educated on best practices and seeking out online safety resources, especially for senior citizens and parents, puts data in the best position to remain secure.

Fidium encourages customers and residents in the communities it serves to take action to protect their privacy. Additional tools and resources on data privacy best practices are available at FidiumFiber.com. For more information about Data Privacy Week, visit https://staysafeonlie.org/data-privacy-week/ .

About Fidium

Fidium is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at Fidium.com.

About Data Privacy Week

Data Privacy Week began as Data Privacy Day in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCA, the nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week/.

About the National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.