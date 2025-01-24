Attorney General Ken Paxton Hosts Crime Victims Services Conference to Facilitate Assistance Efforts for Victims of Violent Crime and Exploitation

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Crime Victim Services Division (“CVS”) hosted a conference this week bringing together leaders in the victim services field to strengthen collaboration and reinforce the Office of the Attorney General’s ability to provide swift, effective assistance to victims of violent crime and exploitation.

Over two days, the conference featured keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and presentations by CVS, Crime Victims’ Compensation (“CVC”), and crime victim advocacy subject matter experts, equipping attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to better serve victims. This event served as a platform to disseminate updated program requirements to partner organizations and victim advocates, ensuring alignment across the field. Keynote speakers addressed critical topics and shared powerful stories of surviving violent crime.

Despite weather-related challenges, the conference was a resounding success, drawing over 300 participants. Attendee feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants expressing enthusiasm about the leadership direction, improvements in CVS assistance timelines, and the invaluable guidance offered during the sessions.

“As Attorney General, one of my most important responsibilities is to assist Texans harmed and affected by violent crime and exploitation by helping to cover crime-related costs such as counseling, medical treatment, and loss of income,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This year’s conference was an incredible event that provided an excellent opportunity to improve how Texas takes care of people targeted by crime.”

Under Attorney General Paxton’s leadership, the Crime Victims Services Division has continually worked to build capacity and streamline operations to better serve Texas. In fiscal year 2024, the division distributed nearly $80 million to those impacted by crime—the highest payout since 2006.