Attorney General Ken Paxton Announces the End of the Texas State Bar’s Baseless and Politically Motivated Attempt to Punish Election Integrity Efforts

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the Texas State Bar has abandoned its long-running attempt to sanction Attorney General Paxton after four years of wasteful politically motivated lawfare.

The State Bar of Texas attempted to punish Attorney General Paxton and his First Assistant Brent Webster for filing an original action on behalf of Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court regarding genuine concerns of unconstitutional conduct by states during the 2020 election. In December 2024, the Texas Supreme Court dismissed the case against First Assistant Webster. Following this resounding defeat, the State Bar dropped a similar case against Attorney General Paxton.

“I am pleased to announce that the Texas State Bar has finally ended its baseless and politically motivated attempt to stop me for doing my duty to defend election integrity. The State Bar’s meritless case was not about justice or the rule of law but about weaponizing the legal process to attack me for boldly defending the rights of Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “For four years, this unfounded lawfare wasted valuable time and resources, but these unethical tactics will never stop me from fighting to uphold the rule of law, protect our elections, and defend the values that Texans hold dear.”