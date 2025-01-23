Sen. Cruz, Rep. Self, Colleagues Introduce MACARTHUR Act Reaffirming West Point’s Commitment to Meritocracy and American Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas-03) introduced the Maintaining Academy Culture and Assuring Retention of Tradition, Honor, and Unity of the Republic (MACARTHUR) Act, after the United States Military Academy at West Point decided to remove the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country” from its mission statement. Sen. Cruz’s legislation would restore the phrase in the mission statement.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “For centuries, the United States Army has set the global standard for military excellence because its leaders embrace a lifetime of selfless service and embody the values of ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’ West Point’s removal of these core values from its mission statement risks eroding the foundation of American military leadership. I am proud to introduce the MACARTHUR Act to restore these principles, reaffirm West Point’s mission, and emphasize the meritocracy that has shaped American military excellence for generations—ensuring our armed forces remain the most capable, disciplined, and formidable fighting force in the world.”

Rep. Self said, “On November 5th, 2024, President Trump overwhelmingly won a mandate to restore greatness to America. This mandate includes our military institutions, which have been weakened and neutered by wokeism. During my time as a cadet at West Point and throughout my 25-year military career, I was inspired by West Point’s motto: ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’ This hallowed phrase, emphasized by General Douglas MacArthur in his farewell speech to West Point in 1962, embodies the dedication of service that our men and women in uniform exemplify. Congress should pass this legislation to reaffirm ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ as the motto of the U.S. Military Academy, so these three words can continue to inspire future generations of America’s warfighters.”

Sen. Scott said, “The days of the Biden administration working to make our armed forces woke are over. It is time to return our military to the most lethal fighting force in the world, and that starts with maintaining a culture at the United States Military Academy guided by the principles of duty, honor, country. I am looking forward to seeing this legislation across the finish line, and thank my colleague Senator Ted Cruz for sponsoring this bill to reaffirm West Point’s mission of building our nation’s best military leaders.”

Sen. Britt said, “Our nation’s preeminent service academies train, educate, and empower the next generation of servicemembers and leaders. The MACARTHUR Act recognizes and reaffirms West Point’s guiding principle of ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ to ensure its foundational values continue to shape the character of cadets for decades to come. As we work to return the Pentagon’s focus to the lethality of our Armed Forces, I’m proud to join Senator Cruz in protecting the venerated legacy and integrity of our country’s oldest service academy.”

Sen. Tuberville said, “Over the last four years, the Biden administration has taken our military away from its core mission. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caving to the woke left has weakened our military and made our world less safe. It’s time to refocus our military to its core mission so that America remains the strongest fighting force in the world. This starts with our new recruits and military academies. I’m proud to join this fight with Senator Cruz to return our military to its core mission and the ideals of ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’”

Sen. Blackburn said, “Under the leadership of President Trump, our military will return to its core mission of protecting the security of our country above all else and defending the Constitution. The United States Military Academy is responsible for teaching the future generation of servicemembers about the values of ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ as they prepare to serve our nation, and there is no reason why this phrase should have been removed from its mission statement. The MACARTHUR Act will officially restore these virtues to the mission of our nation’s oldest service academy.”

Sen. Cruz was joined by Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Katie Britt (Ala.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) in introducing the legislation.

Rep. Self led the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Read the full text of the bill here.

BACKGROUND

West Point first began using the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country” in 1898. The significance of that phrase gained prominence during General Douglas MacArthur’s memorable 1962 speech to the Corps of Cadets, in which MacArthur celebrated “Duty, Honor, Country” as essential virtues for military officers. His speech transformed those three words from an informal motto to a revered creed that would shape West Point’s identity.

In 1998, West Point added “Duty, Honor, Country” to its official mission statement:

To educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country; professional growth throughout a career as an officer in the United States Army; and a lifetime of selfless service to the nation.

In March 2024, West Point leadership revised that mission statement, removing “Duty, Honor, Country.”

To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation.