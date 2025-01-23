Sen. Cruz Introduces MEDAL Act to Decrease Financial Burden on Medal of Honor Recipients

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today introduced the Monetary Enhancement for Distinguished Active Legends (MEDAL) Act. The legislation increases the monthly pension for living Medal of Honor recipients to $100,000 annually. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration bestowed by the United States. There are only 61 living Medal of Honor recipients.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Our Medal of Honor recipients are heroes who embody the highest ideals of courage, sacrifice, and selflessness. They continue to serve our nation by sharing their stories, inspiring generations, and encouraging the next wave of America’s heroes. Yet, they often lack the resources for these activities. The MEDAL Act addresses those shortfalls. Congress should act swiftly to advance and pass this badly needed fix.”

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in introducing the legislation.

Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas-22) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.-01) introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Read the MEDAL Act here.

BACKGROUND

Medal of Honor recipients are often neither formerly nor medically retired from the United States Military, and cannot be compensated for the financial burdens of public engagements. In these engagements, they share stories of their heroism, which directly and significantly influence military recruiting and retention, as well as more broadly enhancing American life and public memory. Increasing the monthly pensions for living Medal of Honor recipients is essential to reducing the financial burden on their families.