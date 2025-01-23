Reps. Troy E. Nehls, Chris Pappas, and Senator Ted Cruz Reintroduce Legislation to Increase Pension for Medal of Honor Recipients

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) and Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) reintroduced the bipartisan, bicameral Medal of Honor Act. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced companion legislation in the United States Senate. This bill would increase the special pension that Medal of Honor recipients receive to $100,000 annually. Currently, Medal of Honor recipients only receive $1,406.73 per month, which equates to $16,880.76 annually.

The Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military award. Army Private Jacob Parrott was given the first Medal of Honor in 1863. Since then, there have been 3,515 Medal of Honor recipients, with 61 currently living.

“Medal of Honor recipients are brave heroes whose selflessness and valor should inspire every American,” said Congressman Nehls. “The men and women who’ve earned this honor went above and beyond the call of duty. I’m proud to reintroduce the Medal of Honor Act to ease the financial burdens of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients. While we will never be able to repay these courageous individuals for their extraordinary acts, our nation must do everything we can to show our unwavering support and gratitude for their service.”

“The Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest military decoration for the men and women of our military distinguished for their bravery in service to our country,” said Congressman Pappas. “We must honor our service members that have earned this award by ensuring they are financially secure after their military service is over. I joined Congressman Nehls on this bipartisan legislation to increase the monthly pension for Medal of Honor recipients because we must keep our promise to our service members and veterans.”

“Our Medal of Honor recipients are heroes who embody the highest ideals of courage, sacrifice, and selflessness,” said Senator Cruz. “They continue to serve our nation by sharing their stories, inspiring generations, and encouraging the next wave of America’s heroes. Yet, they often lack the resources for these activities. The MEDAL Act addresses those shortfalls. Congress should act swiftly to advance and pass this badly needed fix.”

Representatives Lauren Boebert (R-CO-04) and Monica De La Cruz (R-TX-15) are original cosponsors of the Medal of Honor Act.

