HHSC Encourages Cancer Screenings During Cervical Health Awareness Month

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women to get screened for cervical cancer as part of National Cervical Health Awareness Month this January.

“Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented,” said Crystal Starkey, deputy executive commissioner for Family Health Services at HHSC. “Routine cervical cancer screening is the most effective way to detect cervical cancer early, and the first step is talking with your doctor.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends regular cervical cancer screenings for women ages 21–65. Cervical cancer is the third-leading cancer diagnosis for women ages 20-39 and fifth-leading for women ages 40-49 in Texas. According to the Texas Cancer Registry, an estimated 1,490 Texas women were expected to be diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2024.

The HHSC Breast and Cervical Cancer Services program provides free and low-cost women’s health services for uninsured and underinsured Texas women who meet eligibility requirements. Services include cervical and breast cancer screenings and biopsies, clinical breast examinations and mammograms. Breast and Cervical Cancer Services helps fund clinics across the state that provide these lifesaving screening and diagnostic services. In fiscal year 2023, the program served 31,429 women, including 5,661 women who received cervical cancer screenings.

Breast and Cervical Cancer Services is primarily funded through the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. Administered by the CDC, the program awards funding to states for early detection of cervical and breast cancers. For fiscal year 2024, the federal program awarded Breast and Cervical Cancer Services more than $5 million, and the Texas Legislature appropriated an additional $3.4 million.

To find Breast and Cervical Cancer Services providers or learn more about women’s health services, visit the Healthy Texas Women website or call 2-1-1.