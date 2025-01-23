CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY HOSTS DANCING LIONS FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Fort Bend County Libraries will host a Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 8, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library in Katy.

Activities and crafts celebrating the Year of the Snake are planned for families with children of all ages.

Dancing lions from the Katy Kung Fu Lion Dance Team (USA Shaolin Xiu Culture Center) will perform in the lobby of the library at 11:00 am. The team will explain the tradition of the dance in the Meeting Room at 10:30 am.

Musicians from the North American Youth Chinese Orchestra will perform a variety of traditional Chinese musical pieces on the violin and flute, as well as on Chinese instruments such as the pipa, guzheng, and zhong ruan.

Visitors may join in playing Cai Deng Mi, or “Guessing the Lantern’s Riddle,” and win a prize if the answer is correct! The answer to the question, “What building has the most stories?” may be simpler than one thinks!

Visitors will also have an opportunity to learn about the art of Chinese calligraphy. A station will be set up in the lobby, where a volunteer from the T.E. Harman Center in Sugar Land will demonstrate the art of calligraphy by writing names in Chinese.

Children may visit the library’s Youth Department, where they can make their own paper lantern to take home with them.

This event was made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The Lunar New Year activities are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library is located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.