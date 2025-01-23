Agricultural Productivity Valuation Application Required

Houston —The Harris Central Appraisal District is mailing agricultural applications to property owners in five school districts to verify those owners still qualify for agricultural or timber productivity valuations.

The application packet will come by certified mail requiring a receipt signature.

Property owners must complete and return the application and the HCAD Agricultural/Timber User Questionnaire by April 30 in order to requalify for the agricultural/timber valuation. Separate applications must be filed for each account covered by the productivity valuation.

Applications are being sent to property owners in the Houston Independent School District (ISD), Deer Park ISD, Waller ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, and Goose Creek ISD.

Agricultural property accounts located in other school district jurisdictions will receive a pre-approval letter and will not have to contact the appraisal district unless there has been a change in their account. Reapplications are required on a three-year cycle, depending on the school district where the property is located.

“For the convenience of the property owner, the appraisal district will only send a notice and application in the years they are required to reapply. In those other two years, the property owner will get an automatic renewal letter,” said Chief Appraiser Roland Altinger.

Property owners may obtain an application from the appraisal district online at www.hcad.org under “Forms > Agricultural/Special Valuation, 1-d-1 (Open Space) or 1-d- 1-(Timber Land)” or by calling the agricultural appraisal section at 713.957.7402.

About HCAD

The Harris Central Appraisal District is a political subdivision of the State of Texas established in 1980 for the purpose of discovering and appraising property for ad valorem tax purposes for each taxing unit within the boundaries of the district. The district has approximately 1.9 million parcels of property to assess each year with a total market value of approximately $902 billion. The appraisal district in Harris County is the largest in Texas, serving more than 500 taxing units, and one of the largest appraisal districts in the United States. For further information, visit www.hcad.org.