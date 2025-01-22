Lone Star Menu Exhibit on Texas Food Opens at State Archives

Austin, TX – Do you know the official dish of Texas? What about the official state snack? The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) presents answers to these questions and more in an appetizing new exhibit for 2025. Lone Star Menu: Tastes of Texas opens January 22 in the lobby of the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building in downtown Austin and is free and open to the public.

Lone Star Menu highlights official, historic and iconic flavors of Texas through selections from the State Archives’ extensive collections. Home to the archival records of state agencies like the Department of Agriculture, the TSLAC exhibit illustrates the important role Texas government plays in supporting and promoting homegrown producers and businesses.

“Texas takes great pride in its diverse culinary culture, so it’s no surprise that Texas foodways are richly represented in our collection,” said State Archivist Jelain Chubb.

From the coastal waters of the Gulf and its bustling shrimp industry to the vineyards of the high plains region, the state offers a full menu of ingredients. The exhibit displays handy pamphlets on cooking tips alongside archival documents with statistical data on fishery markets and recipes from the files of Texas’s first ladies. Cookbooks on African American cuisine, German and Czech, Tex-Mex and others demonstrate the diverse backgrounds in Texas kitchens. Special dishes from the Governor’s Mansion and even the White House are also included in the exhibit. Treat yourself to a visit to the State Archives for a historical tour through the Lone Star Menu.

The Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library building lobby is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lone Star Menu: Tastes of Texas is also available online at www.tsl.texas.gov/lonestarmenu. The exhibit runs through 2025.

