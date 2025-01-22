Lone Star Flight Museum Opens Today at Noon with a SNOWDAY DISCOUNT!

The Lone Star Flight Museum will open today at noon, Wednesday, January 22, 2025, to welcome visitors looking to make the most of this rare snowy day in Houston! Guests who visit and show their snow day photos will receive $3 off admission. The Lone Star Flight Museum is located at 11551 Aerospace Avenue at Ellington Field.

Come explore the exhibits, stay warm, and enjoy a fun outing with the whole family. Minuti Coffee at the museum will also be open until 4 p.m. today. Guests can enjoy their favorite coffee or hot chocolate to help stay cozy. Please remember to bundle up, drive carefully, and stay safe as you travel.

For more information, please visit https://lonestarflight.org/.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is currently open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.