Katy ISD To Welcome Students & Staff Back for Regular Operations Thursday, Jan. 23

KATY, TX [January 22, 2025] – Katy ISD will resume regular operations on Thursday, Jan. 23. Campus cafeterias will have some menu changes due to vendor food delivery delays caused by the inclement weather.

Updates regarding athletics, fine arts or other activities will be shared by coaches, directors, and sponsors.

Parents, staff and community members should continue monitoring Katy ISD platforms for weather updates. Our official channels of communication are: