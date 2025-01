Harris County, TX, January 21, 2025 – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo along with county officials and partner agencies will provide the latest Harris County of Office of Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) updates and impacts from Winter Storm Enzo.

WHO: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

WHEN: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston TranStar

6922 Katy Rd.

Houston, Texas 77024