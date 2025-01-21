Sen. Cruz Statement on Retirement Announcement of Jason Owens, 26th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement on the retirement announcement of Jason Owens, former Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Sen. Cruz said, “For the past 28 years, Jason has dedicated his life and career serving alongside the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol, including both the northern and southern borders as well as the U.S. Border Patrol Academy, and he has done so honorably. I’ve worked alongside Jason for over a decade while he served as Laredo’s Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, then led the Del Rio Sector as its Chief Patrol Agent and now as the 26th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol in Washington, DC. Jason’s leadership has been an example of unwavering commitment to our country’s safety and security. I wish him a happy retirement on April 30th and every success in his next chapter. On behalf of the people of Texas and the entire nation, thank you.”