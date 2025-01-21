Express Valentine’s Day Weddings Are Back at The Heritage Society Starting at $75  

The Heritage Society Is Hosting Three Affordable Historic Wedding Venues and Ceremonies

Houston, January 120: Since 2021, The Heritage Society has offered affordable wedding options for couples who were pressed with inflation and/or pandemic issues. On Friday, February 14, 2025, The Heritage Society will continue their annual Valentine’s Day wedding express ceremonies at historic locations in Downtown Houston at 1100 Bagby Street, thanks to their sponsors and donors.

“We were sold out within one day after we aired our express weddings promotion on TV in 2020; and in 2023, we married 43 couples,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “The church bells will be ringing throughout Valentine’s Day sunshine, rain, or snow, and 50 couples will be surprised with their lovely, express wedding experiences.”

“Our generous sponsors and officiants have returned to give couples an affordable yet charming wedding experience in the 1891 St. John Church, scenic Bandstand, or Jane Ellen’s Oak Tree,” The Heritage Society’s past board president, Minnette Boesel said. “These romantic ceremonies are made possible by our main sponsor Wright Pawn & Jewelry, officiants like Amy Davis of KPRC and Justice Wanda Adams, the musicians from Heartstrings Houston, board member Kirksey Gregg Productions, board member Mister McKinney of Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston, all volunteers and honorary members of The Heritage Society.”

“All couples need to bring is their marriage licenses and valid I.D.s to 1100 Bagby Street and we will provide something ‘old, borrowed, and blue’,” Bell said.

Couples can buy tickets online for a ceremony package for a 30-minute ceremony at an outdoor venue for only $75. Couples may also select a 30-minute, indoor church ceremony with live music and a couple’s champagne toast for only $150. Another benefit of these express weddings is that they require minimal planning.

One important note is that couples must meet the requirements to get married in Harris County for the marriage to be legally recognized. Please see essential information on how to obtain a Marriage Licenses applications – https://www.cclerk.hctx.net/PersonalRecords.aspx#Mal.

To book your wedding event or for more details, please see https://www.heritagesociety.org/express-weddings-valentines-day. Vow renewals are also available for $75 and $150 ceremonies. For those planning weddings on a different date, they may see all of The Heritage Society’s wedding and facility venue spaces in Downtown Houston at https://www.heritagesociety.org/wedding-special-events.

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society, a 501 (c)(3) organization, tells the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These ten buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org or see www.heritagesociety.org.