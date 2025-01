In response to freezing temperatures, Commissioner Lesley Briones partnered with the American Red Cross to open the Bayland Community Center as a 24-hour Shelter for any resident in need from Monday, January 20, to Wednesday, January 22. Additionally, Burnett Bayland and Radack Community Centers are open as warming centers from January 20 – January 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents are welcome to bring crated pets to any center. Please share this information with your audiences.