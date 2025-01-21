CenterPoint Storm Update: 99.9 percent of customers have power as historic Winter Storm Enzo continues to impact Greater Houston area

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, CenterPoint had restored approximately 18,700 customers since the winter storm impacts began; 2,800 customers currently out of power

3,000 CenterPoint personnel and mutual assistance workers are responding to scattered outages across the Greater Houston area

Company urges customers and the public to continue following warnings to stay off roads, ensure their own safety and help prevent power outages

Houston – Jan. 20, 2025 – As of 11 a.m., CenterPoint Energy announced that more than 99.9 percent of its Greater Houston area customers are receiving normal electric service even as Winter Storm Enzo continues to bring significant precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures to the region. As part of its storm mobilization efforts, approximately 3,000 CenterPoint frontline workers, contractors, and mutual aid personnel continue to respond to scattered outages across the 12-county area and have restored power to approximately 18,700 customers since 12:01 a.m. 2,800 customers currently remain out of power.

To help coordinate its overall restoration and response efforts, CenterPoint’s Emergency Operations Center remains activated, and the company continues to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. The company continues working with state and local emergency partners to address local issues and remains focused on sharing critical updates and safety information with its 2.8 million customers.

“CenterPoint marshalled thousands of critical resources to prepare for this historic winter weather event that’s still impacting the Greater Houston area. While it is very positive that outages remain low at this time, our teams are responding quickly to scattered outages as they occur. We’d like to thank our customers for following the calls from local officials to stay off the roads, giving our frontline professionals the space to operate safely and efficiently and reducing the likelihood of cars hitting power poles. We understand that these conditions are difficult, and for as long as Enzo continues to impact our customers, our CenterPoint team remains fully focused and ready to respond to further impacts of this storm and the sub-freezing temperatures that are expected to continue through Wednesday,” said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint’s Electric Business.

CenterPoint Preparation and Response to Winter Storm Enzo

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, CenterPoint’s preparation and response actions include:

· Deploying frontline electric workers: Approximately 3,000 workers, including 1,200 mutual aid personnel, are responding to the winter storm, addressing equipment damage and restoring power to customers.

· Using partnerships to provide temporary generation to temporary warming centers: Deploying four small temporary generation units to provide power to local warming centers amid freezing temperatures.

· Keeping customers informed: Sharing safety and preparedness information and resources with CenterPoint customers through direct outreach, social media and other platforms.

· Conducting outreach to critical care customers: Reaching out to identified Critical Care Residential and Chronic Condition Residential electric customers by email, phone and/or text.

· Coordinating with government officials: Providing regular updates to government officials on preparation and response activities and to coordinate on customer support.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Southeast Texas that remains in effect through 6 p.m. today, as well as an Extreme Cold Watch from 6 p.m. this evening to Wednesday at 9 a.m. An Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Weather Watch is also in effect through Wednesday due to the extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demands and the potential for lower reserves. At this time, according to ERCOT, grid conditions are expected to be normal, but CenterPoint teams remain ready to respond if that should change.

Important information for electric customers

CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company’s Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates via phone call, text or email. Customers can also stay up to date with CenterPoint’s new and improved, cloud-based Outage Tracker, available in English and Spanish, which allows customers to see outages by county, city and zip code.

In addition, customers can get the latest information on CenterPoint’s preparedness and response efforts, view important safety tips and access the company’s 2025 Winter Energy Guide by visiting CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter. Customers can also follow @CenterPoint_TX to receive the most up-to-date information on the company’s operations in the Greater Houston area and across Texas.

For the latest weather information for the Greater Houston area, see updates from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Houston/Galveston at weather.gov/hgx.