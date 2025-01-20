The Impact of Safety Training on Workplace Culture

Regardless of what a company does, if it has a brick-and-mortar location, or more than one, the employees there need to go through safety training. If they don’t, it makes things a lot more uncertain if there’s ever an emergency situation. What might be resolved quickly and without any injuries, loss of life, or excess property damage, may easily turn into a catastrophe.

Jason Rowley Ltd is an entity you can turn to if you’re uncertain about how to train your employees as a business owner. Such companies can show your workers what they must do if the unexpected occurs.

The impact of such training on a workplace’s culture cannot be overemphasized. Let’s talk about it in greater detail now.

The Workers Will Have Practiced What to Do

Imagine if you had a construction site with workers who had never received any safety training. The site probably wouldn’t go so much as a day without an employee injuring themselves or there being some kind of property damage.

It’s the same with any office building. Granted, sitting in a cubicle does not come with the inherent risks of working up on the high steel while constructing a new building, but safety should still be a priority.

If you have a plan for what to do if there’s a fire, if there’s a disgruntled former employee in the building, or for any other contingency, then if that situation ever actually arises, the workers will have been trained on what to do. If you regularly practice with drills a couple of times per year, they should remember that training.

That should give them a sense of confidence and instill calm in them if the unexpected ever happens.

They’ll Know Who to Turn To

In addition to having plans for what to do if there’s a fire, a natural disaster, etc., you should have workers there as a part of every shift whose job it is to coordinate with responding firefighters or police officers. Others might be in charge of rounding up employees and taking them to a designated shelter area.

If every worker knows who to turn to in case of an emergency, then there will be structure in place even in the face of chaos. That’s another huge plus if something happens that’s out of the ordinary.

They’ll Know the Most Common Situations That Can Turn Dangerous

If you have regular safety drills, emergency action plans, and roles for individuals in case of a disaster, that’s all going to be helpful. However, you should also mention to your workers the dangerous situations that most commonly cause accidents.

For instance, you might mention the danger of leaving space heaters unattended during the winter. You may stress that cords shouldn’t extend across the floor between cubicles where someone might trip on them.

Having such rules in place is another great way to positively impact workplace culture. Having a “safety first” mentality in these ways is always something toward which a business entity should strive.