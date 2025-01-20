Rep. Troy E. Nehls’ Statement on the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released the following statement after Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States:

“Today marks the beginning of America’s Golden Age,” said Congressman Nehls. “President Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will secure our nation and end the invasion at our borders. We will lower inflation, unleash American energy dominance, and reassert strength on the world stage.

“I’m honored to represent the 22nd Congressional District of Texas in Congress. I look forward to working with my House Republican colleagues to advance America First policies for President Trump to sign into law.”