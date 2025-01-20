Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Biden During the Administration’s Final Hours to Stop Unlawful Ban on Offshore Drilling

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden Administration during its final hours to prevent President Joe Biden’s unlawful restriction of offshore drilling in violation of federal law. W&T Offshore, Inc, joined Attorney General Paxton in the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Texas Lufkin Division.

On January 6, President Biden unlawfully attempted to indefinitely extend the withdrawal of some offshore drilling sites under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. The law, however, does not permit presidents to unilaterally prevent the economic development of these areas in perpetuity without any limitation whatsoever. President Biden’s actions exceed his statutory authority and will make America less energy secure.

Attorney General Paxton has sued Biden, asking the court to enjoin the sweeping withdrawals and prevent them from taking effect. This lawsuit represents the 106th lawsuit Attorney General Paxton has filed against the Biden Administration in opposition to its frequent violations of the Constitution and the rule of law. As of today, Attorney General Paxton has won more than three out of every four lawsuits filed against Biden.

“In 2021, I became the first State Attorney General to sue Biden just three days into his failed administration. Now, I will be the last AG to sue Biden on his way out of Washington,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The past four years saw the repeated, intentional effort by Biden and his deep state cronies to subvert our laws, destabilize our nation, and undermine our freedoms. I worked tirelessly to stop these attempts and won time and time again. Soon, when President Trump takes the oath of office, we can begin to undo the damage done.”

To read the filing, click here.