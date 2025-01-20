Attorney General Ken Paxton Celebrates the Inauguration of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Ken Paxton issued the following statement following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

“It is a great day in America. President Trump’s inauguration marks the beginning of a new era and the triumphant return to the foundational principles that make America great. Together, we will secure our borders, uphold the law, and restore the freedoms that Biden’s unlawful policies sought to undermine.

Just this morning I sued Biden for the last time, making it a total of 106 legal actions over the course of four years. Instead of empowering people to pursue their American dream, Biden consistently abused his power as he pushed a radical agenda that undermined our economic opportunity, national security, and religious liberty. Instead of defending this country, he unleashed a runaway bureaucracy that continuously sought to undermine the law and advance an agenda that would have destroyed our great nation if left unchecked.

In November, the American people gave Trump an overwhelming mandate to reverse the damage done and build a brighter, freer future. Texas stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the new administration to protect the rights of every American, uphold the Constitution, and make America great again.”