Art Colony Association Announces Bayou City Art Festival Spring 2025 Featured Artist: Gwendolyn E. Redfern 

Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, 2025

HOUSTON (January 20, 2025) – The Art Colony Association, Inc. (ACA) has announced the Bayou City Art Festival featured artist for the Spring Downtown Festival is Gwendolyn E. Redfern, a watercolor painter from Raleigh, NC.

More than 250 artists from around the country, representing 19 different disciplines will showcase their art at the Bayou City Art Festival on March 29-30, 2025 in Downtown Houston.

Redfern’s artist statement: “I spy with my naked eye…I have always been fascinated with architecture. All the geometric forms that line the city streets, buildings, bridges and nature in general are the inspiration for my work. My preferred medium is watercolor.”

Redfern received her BFA in Painting from East Carolina University and her primary medium is watercolor. She has exhibited in numerous art shows, galleries, and festivals since 1998, when she began her professional art career.

In 2025, Bayou City Art Festival will bring diverse artists to Bayou City Art Festivals while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community. As the nation’s premier spring outdoor art festival in the U.S., Bayou City Art Festival will provide guests with the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase one-of-a-kind art, prints, jewelry, sculptures, functional art and more.

The outdoor gallery will take over Sam Houston Park along Allen Parkway and will feature entertainment stages, a food truck park, beverage stations throughout the festival, and a Chef’s Culinary Arts Stage and tasting experience featuring local chefs.

Guests will enjoy Houston’s skyline views while enjoying the festival’s craft beer and wine garden. Bayou City Art Festival will also feature the top 30 finalists from the Middle School Art Competition.

For the ultimate art lover, Bayou City Art Festival will offer a limited availability VIP Hospitality Lounge, which will include complimentary light bites, beer, wine, and other refreshments. The relaxing setting under a canopy of trees will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive access from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the VIP area, and VIP parking.

Online early bird tickets will be available at www.bayoucityartfestival.com for $18 for adults, and all children ages 5-12 are $5. Adult tickets purchased after March 17, 2025, are $20. A General Admission Weekend Pass for adults is $30. VIP tickets are $75. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival. Physical tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online.

For the most recent updates, follow the official event hashtags #HouArtFest and #BCAF, like the Facebook page and follow on Instagram.

About Bayou City Art Festival:

Since the founding of the Westheimer Art Festival, now known as Bayou City Art Festival, the Art Colony Association, Inc. has raised close to $4 million for local nonprofit programs from the proceeds of its festivals. Bayou City Art Festival Downtown in the spring and Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park in the fall has provided a venue for more than 20,000 artists to showcase their work to thousands of art lovers from all over the world. The festivals are funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, corporate sponsorships, private contributions, in-kind support and volunteer assistance.

For more information, please visit www.bayoucityartfestival.com.