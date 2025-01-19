Katy ISD is Closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21   and Wednesday, Jan. 22 

KATY, TX [January 19, 2025] – Please be advised that all Katy ISD campuses and facilities will be closed Tuesday Jan. 21 and Wednesday Jan. 22, due to hazardous weather conditions. Families and employees received notification today concerning schedule changes to before- and after- school activities and which employees should report/not report to campus locations, depending on their duties.

Parents, staff, and community members should continue monitoring Katy ISD platforms for updates on school closings and event cancellations and monitor area news outlets for updates concerning the forecast.

Katy ISD official platforms include: