Harris Health Closes Clinics Ahead of Winter Storm

HOUSTON (January 19, 2025) — For the safety of patients and staff, Harris Health is closing all of its Ambulatory Care Services’ (outpatient and clinic) facilities on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025 through noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in response to winter storm conditions forecast for southeast Texas. Patients with appointments have been notified of the closures and will be contacted about rescheduling options.

Reminder: Harris Health hospitals—Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson—will remain open and maintain emergency medical services throughout the storm. However, visitation is being limited to one visitor per patient through this weather event to ensure adequate parking availability and to reserve resources for patients in need of care.

Facilities closing Tuesday, Jan. 21 through noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025:

HEALTH CENTERS

• Acres Home

• Aldine

• Baytown

• Casa de Amigos

• Cypress

• Danny Jackson

• El Franco Lee

• Gulfgate

• Martin Luther King Jr.

• Northwest

• Pediatric and Adolescent – C.E. Odom

• Pediatric and Adolescent – Pasadena

• Settegast

• Squatty Lyons

• Strawberry

• Vallbona

SAME DAY CLINICS

• Monroe Clinic

• Sareen Clinic

• Sunset Heights Clinic

URGENT CARE

• Urgent Care at Outpatient Center

SPECIALTY FACILITIES

• Ben Taub Tower

• Harris Health Dental Center

• Outpatient Center

• Quentin Mease

• Rehabilitation Services at Fournace Place

• Smith Clinic

• Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ

For persons needing shelter and/or warming assistance, the City of Houston will open 10 warming centers. Further information on locations, visit the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management site (houstonoem.org), or this locations map: City of Houston Warming Centers.