Harmony Public Schools Campuses Closed Due to Weather

[HOUSTON] – All Harmony Houston-area schools and the District Offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22 due to anticipated icy conditions. School will resume at its normal schedule on Thursday, January 23. All extra-curricular activities are also canceled.

Any additional updates or changes to school operations for Friday will be communicated to our Harmony families through our school Messenger system, school website, and official Facebook pages.

Stay warm and safe!

