SBA Disaster News Release – Relief Still Available to Texas Businesses Hit by Spring Storms: Don’t Miss the Deadline to Apply for an SBA Disaster Loan!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding eligible small businesses and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations in Texas of the Feb. 18, 2025, deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by severe storms, straight line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred April 26-June 5, 2024.

The disaster declaration covers the following Texas counties and parishes: Anderson, Angelina, Aransas, Austin, Bailey, Bell, Bexar, Bosque, Brazoria, Brazos, Brewster, Brown, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cochran, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Crockett, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fayette, Fisher, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Galveston, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Haskell, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hockley, Houston, Hunt, Jacinto, Jack, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Lamb, Lampasas, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Lubbock, Lynn, Madison, Matagorda, McLennan, Milam, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nolan, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Pecos, Polk, Rains, Red River, Refugio, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shackelford, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Stonewall, Tarrant, Taylor, Terrell, Terry, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Wharton, Williamson, Wilson, Wise, Wood and Yoakum, as well as Beauregard, Caddo, Calcasieu, DeSoto, Sabine and Vernon in Louisiana, and Bryan, Choctaw, Jefferson and Love counties in Oklahoma.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs that suffered financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

“Working capital loans from the SBA are essential to eligible small businesses affected by the incident,” said Francisco Sánchez, Jr. , associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “These loans help sustain local economies when a disaster occurs.”

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for small businesses and 3.25% for PNPs, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due, until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms, based on each applicant’s financial condition.

SBA’s disaster loan program has been replenished through the American Relief Act of 2025, signed into law by President Biden on December 21, 2024.

The SBA encourages applicants to submit their loan applications promptly. Applications will be prioritized in the order they are received, and the SBA remains committed to processing them as efficiently as possible.

Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster . Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.