Internal Bleeding After a Motorcycle Accident in Tucson: Steps to Take to Protect Your Well-Being and Legal Claim

Internal bleeding following a motorcycle crash in Tucson requires immediate medical attention. It can be fatal, and surgical intervention may be necessary. If you have symptoms such as abdominal pain, disorientation, or dizziness, dial 911 right away.

After you get emergency treatment, call an attorney at karnaslaw.com who can help you recover the compensation you need for your injury and damages. If somebody else caused the accident and the resulting injuries, compensation can be recovered through a settlement or court award. This compensation should cover your medical expenses, pain and suffering, motorcycle repair costs, and lost wages. By getting started with your case as soon as possible, your attorney will have enough time to investigate the crash, collect evidence, and determine fault.

What to Do After a Motorcycle Accident

Following a motorcycle accident, the actions you take can affect your possible legal claim and well-being. If you think you have sustained internal bleeding, below are steps you should take:

Make your safety a priority. If possible, move to a safe location. Prevent further hazards by turning off your motorcycle.

Call 911. Contact emergency services immediately. Inform them of the crash, any possible injuries, and your concerns regarding internal bleeding.

Do not panic. Stay calm and do not make unnecessary movements as this may worsen internal bleeding or aggravate other injuries. Wait for medical assistance to arrive.

Avoid overexertion. Avoid engaging in strenuous activities such as repairing your motorcycle because this might worsen your injuries.

Avoid self-medication. Do not take pain relievers or any medication while at the crash scene. You must be medically evaluated by a doctor first. Some medications can mask symptoms or exacerbate internal bleeding.

Document the crash scene. If you can, document the scene while waiting for help. Take photos of the scene, any visible injuries, your bike, and the other party’s vehicle, as well as the conditions of the road.

Exchange information. Collect personal and insurance information from the other driver. Also, get witness information if somebody witnessed the crash.

Call an attorney. Although it may seem early to think about legal matters, it is smart to consult an attorney as soon as possible.

Internal Bleeding Symptoms

Internal bleeding can happen when you sustain a severe injury or less serious internal damage. The symptoms you may experience depend on the affected body part. Symptoms of internal bleeding can include abdominal pain and swelling, dizziness, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, skin purpling, and fainting.

If you experience such symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. A doctor should identify and treat the root cause of the problem. As the adrenaline rush following a crash can mask your symptoms, you may not notice them until hours or even days later.

Internal Bleeding Causes

Different injuries that involve blunt-force trauma or an object penetration can cause internal bleeding. If external elements suddenly strike your body, they damage tissues. This can lead to small blood vessel tears that burst or leak. A ruptured spleen is a common internal injury that happens in motorcycle crashes.

You must take internal bleeding seriously as it can be life-threatening. It can result in conditions such as organ failure and shock. Thankfully, early observation and intervention can help ensure stabilization and recovery.

If you have sustained internal bleeding following a motorcycle accident, prioritize your safety first. Once you receive emergency treatment, call an attorney for advice. If somebody else was responsible for your injuries, you may deserve monetary compensation for your damages.

A skilled motorcycle accident attorney understands the complexities of such cases and can manage your claim while you recover from your injuries. They offer free initial consultation and if you decide to hire them, they will stand by your side each step of the way.