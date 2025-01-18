Attorney General Ken Paxton Defeats Biden Administration’s Unlawful DACA Policy at the Fifth Circuit, Securing a Major Win for Texas and Border Security

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a major victory in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which affirmed a district court’s ruling that the Biden Administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”) policy is unlawful.

The Fifth Circuit concluded that Texas succeeded on the merits and remanded the case to the district court for further proceedings.

“This is a win for Texas. I am pleased the Fifth Circuit found that the Biden Administration’s DACA policy was unlawful,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I look forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump to ensure that the rule of law is restored, and the illegal immigration crisis is finally stopped. Biden’s policies unleashed historic levels of lawlessness upon this country, and it is time to start fixing the mess the outgoing administration made.”

To read the decision, click here.