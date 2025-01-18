As weather models start to align toward freezing precipitation and ERCOT issues Weather Watch, CenterPoint Energy continues preparations and secures additional mutual aid support

Company continues monitoring the evolving weather situation over the MLK Jr Holiday weekend and is activating nearly 1,200 additional mutual aid workers to help execute potential restoration work

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for January 20-23 due to extreme cold weather across its region, meaning higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves

CenterPoint urges customers to have a plan and make winter weather preparations to stay safe and warm

In the event of ice or freezing precipitation early next week causing outages, the expanded workforce will be utilized to restore service safely and as quickly as possible

Houston – Jan. 17, 2025 – With weather models and forecasts staring to align and show a strong chance of severe cold weather and icy precipitation and even snow impacting the Greater Houston area over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend and into next week, CenterPoint Energy is preparing for potential impacts by readying work sites, staging crews and equipment, and securing an additional 430 vegetation management workers and 750 line workers to support potential restoration efforts.

Forecasts continue to show a range of potential scenarios early next week across the Greater Houston area, with ERCOT issuing a Weather Watch for Jan. 20 though Jan. 23 due to extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. At this time, according to ERCOT, grid conditions are expected to be normal.

CenterPoint’s Emergency Preparedness and Response, Meteorology and Operations teams remain on alert and are actively preparing to support safe and reliable energy delivery during potential extreme cold and icy conditions. Teams are utilizing in-house weather modeling and historical data from previous weather events to consider and plan for all potential impacts to CenterPoint’s system.

“If forecasted icy conditions materialize, we will likely see outages related to the extreme weather across the Greater Houston area. That’s why we’ve made the call to proactively bring on approximately 1,200 additional mutual aid personnel, to help us meet the potential restoration need and handle any service issues as quickly and safely as possible. Mutual aid is a hallmark of our industry, and we want to thank these additional crews for their help to support our local communities,” said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint’s Electric Business.

“We want our customers to have confidence in the cold preparations we’ve already executed and know that we are actively monitoring the weather and our systems. We also want to urge them to take this storm seriously, prepare for it and have an emergency plan in place,” Carroll added.

Cold weather preparations

The company has a cold weather action plan in place and has performed a series of proactive pre-winter preparedness actions to strengthen and winterize its infrastructure across Texas, including inspecting and testing cold-weather critical equipment. In addition to requesting an additional 1,200 mutual aid resources to assist with restoration efforts, CenterPoint is also deploying cold weather mitigations across its electric and gas infrastructure, coordinating with relevant local emergency responders and government officials and making plans to mobilize emergency response resources.

2025 Winter Energy Guide

CenterPoint recently launched its Winter Energy Guide, a comprehensive online resource hub that helps customers throughout the winter heating season. The guide features practical and important safety, energy savings and bill management tips to help customers stay safe and warm throughout the winter season. To learn more, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/ReadyforWinter.

Safety reminders

CenterPoint reminds customers to stay safe during and after winter storms:

Downed power lines: Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and report them to CenterPoint at 713-207-2222. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed power lines and report them to CenterPoint at 713-207-2222. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden and treat all downed lines as if they are energized. Work crew safety: Be cautious around work crews and give them plenty of room to safely assess damage and make repairs.

Be cautious around work crews and give them plenty of room to safely assess damage and make repairs. Portable generators: Only use a portable generator in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside or in a garage to avoid carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly.

Only use a portable generator in a well-ventilated area and never run it inside or in a garage to avoid carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly. Use space heaters safely: Make sure space heaters have an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away from it. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

Make sure space heaters have an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away from it. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating. Electric system safety: Never connect a portable electric generator directly to a building’s electrical system during a power outage; electricity could back-feed into the power lines, potentially endangering CenterPoint workers.

Never connect a portable electric generator directly to a building’s electrical system during a power outage; electricity could back-feed into the power lines, potentially endangering CenterPoint workers. Preserving food during outages: Avoid opening freezers and refrigerators during outages to preserve food.

Avoid opening freezers and refrigerators during outages to preserve food. Natural gas safety: Natural gas is odorized with a distinctive, strong odor, often compared to rotten eggs or sulfur. If a natural gas odor is detected inside a home or building, leave immediately on foot. Do not use electric switches, telephones (including cell phones), or anything that could cause a spark. Once in a safe location, call both CenterPoint Energy and 911. Do not use email or the Internet to report the leak and never attempt to repair a natural gas leak yourself—leave all repairs to trained technicians. For leaks outside, leave the area on foot and move in an upwind direction away from the leak or vapor cloud to a location where the smell of gas is no longer present. Warn others to stay away from the leak and abandon any equipment being used in or near the area. Once in a safe location, call both CenterPoint Energy and 911 to report the leak.

Natural gas is odorized with a distinctive, strong odor, often compared to rotten eggs or sulfur. If a natural gas odor is detected inside a home or building, leave immediately on foot. Do not use electric switches, telephones (including cell phones), or anything that could cause a spark. Once in a safe location, call both CenterPoint Energy and 911. Do not use email or the Internet to report the leak and never attempt to repair a natural gas leak yourself—leave all repairs to trained technicians. For leaks outside, leave the area on foot and move in an upwind direction away from the leak or vapor cloud to a location where the smell of gas is no longer present. Warn others to stay away from the leak and abandon any equipment being used in or near the area. Once in a safe location, call both CenterPoint Energy and 911 to report the leak. Know the signs of CO poisoning: Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are similar to the flu, but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing these symptoms, it could be CO poisoning. If symptoms suggest CO poisoning, leave the area immediately, get fresh air and call 911.

Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are similar to the flu, but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing these symptoms, it could be CO poisoning. If symptoms suggest CO poisoning, leave the area immediately, get fresh air and call 911. Gas meter maintenance: Remove large icicles hanging over meter assemblies and appliance vents. Use a broom – not a shovel – to clear snow from the meter. If the gas meter is encased in ice, do not attempt to melt and/or chip the ice, as this could cause damage to the meter. Allow the ice to melt on its own.

Remove large icicles hanging over meter assemblies and appliance vents. Use a broom – not a shovel – to clear snow from the meter. If the gas meter is encased in ice, do not attempt to melt and/or chip the ice, as this could cause damage to the meter. Allow the ice to melt on its own. Call before digging:Call 811 to locate utility lines prior to digging on a property.

Electric customers encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service® and follow CenterPoint Texas X account

CenterPoint electric customers are encouraged to enroll in the company’s Power Alert Service® to receive winter storm outage details, estimated restoration times and customer-specific restoration updates by phone call, text or email. Customers can also follow @CenterPoint_TX to receive the most up-to-date information on the company’s operations in the Greater Houston area and across Texas.