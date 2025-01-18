2025 LUNAR NEW YEAR Slither into fun at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center’s Year of the Snake Celebration!

Saturday, Jan. 25

WHAT: Hisssss-tory is in the making as Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, invites you to celebrate the Year of the Snake with a fang-tastic Lunar New Year event! With sss-sensational activities and dazzling performances that are sss-sure to delight, it’s the perfect way to honor this cherished East and Southeast Asian tradition.

WHAT’S HAPPENING:

Story Time: Join us for stunning tales that weave together family and tradition themes.

When: At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Kidtropolis Square.

Ruby’s Chinese New Year by Houston Grand Opera: Follow Ruby and her zodiac friends in a performance that’s sss-sure to enchant the whole family.

When: At noon in Kidtropolis Square.

Dragon Puppet: Design a serpent-inspired dragon puppet to wiggle and waggle.

When: All Day at Junktion.

Chinese Character Banner: Celebrate the Year of the Snake by creating a lucky banner.

When: All Day in Junktion.

Static Snakes: Prepare for shocking science as you bring your snake to life using static electricity!

When: All Day in Science Station

Dragon’s Beard Candy: Twist, turn, and sss-culpt your own sweet creation. Wear it or eat it!

When: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Junktion (Limit 12/workshop. Sign up at Welcome Center.)

WHEN: Lunar New Year Bash, Jan. 25, 2025. ***Activities, events and times subject to change.

WHERE: Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498

HOURS/COST: For more information, visit www.childrensdiscoveryfb.org or call (832) 742-2800.