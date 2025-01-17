Texas Prepares to Launch LEO Satellite Grant Program to Expand Broadband Access in Rural Areas

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said his Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) is piloting a competitive grant program to support the deployment of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite broadband service in rural, unserved areas of Texas, using $30 million from the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Fund.

This initiative continues the Texas Legislature’s directive to bridge the digital divide and ensure greater access to high-speed internet for all Texans. For interested service providers that provide LEO satellite broadband, the BDO will release an official solicitation with detailed program guidelines and application instructions this spring.

LEO satellite technology offers a promising solution for connecting remote and sparsely populated areas where traditional broadband infrastructure is often prohibitively expensive to deploy or could take years to build out. This innovative technology provides high-speed internet access to hard-to-reach homes and businesses across the United States and the globe, enabling economic growth, improving education outcomes and enhancing telemedicine services in disconnected communities.

The BDO’s pilot project will use LEO satellite technology to connect eligible, unserved locations, focusing first on areas that were not adequately addressed through the fiber-focused Bringing Online Opportunities to Texas (BOOT) Program. This pilot program will allow the state to gather valuable data and refine the program’s guidelines to maximize its impact as the office seeks to scale the program statewide.

“Expanding broadband access is critical to the economic prosperity and social well-being of all Texans,” Hegar said. “This grant program will leverage the power of LEO satellite technology to connect unserved communities and ensure Texans in remote areas of the state have the opportunity to thrive in the digital age sooner than traditional programs may allow.”

Visit BroadbandForTexas.com to stay informed about the program.