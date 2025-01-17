Sen. Cruz, Rep. Arrington Introduce Legislation to Repeal Biden’s Offshore Drilling Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas-19) introduced legislation to repeal an Executive Order issued by President Biden on January 6, 2025 that banned American energy exploration on over 625 million acres of offshore territory.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “President Biden’s ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling is an attack on American energy independence, jobs, and national security. His action is a gift to our adversaries and once again confirms that this President has failed to protect the livelihood of American energy workers. I am introducing legislation to overturn this executive action. Under President Trump, we achieved energy dominance and I am committed to leading the fight to restore it and protect Texas jobs.”

Rep. Arrington said, “In the final hours of his presidency, President Biden finished off four years of self-inflicted disasters by continuing his all-out assault on domestic energy production. Banning oil and gas production on millions of acres of offshore waters takes direct aim at American energy producers, threatening national security, and empowering adversaries like Russia, all just to take one last bow for the woke and climate obsessed mob. Senator Cruz and I are fighting to repeal this dangerous policy, unleash American energy, and ensure a clear path for President Trump’s America First agenda on day one.”

Oil & Gas Workers Association (OGWA), President & Founder, Matt Coday said, “Producing all our nation’s vast natural resources creates millions of good-paying USA jobs and lowers gas, grocery, and utility costs for every American. Joe Biden’s ban on Outer Continental Shelf drilling hurts our jobs, hurts every American, and funds terrorists. USA oil and natural gas exports help free our friends and allies around the world from dependence on Russia, China, and Iran. We are grateful Senator Cruz and Representative Arrington are leading the fight to overturn the Biden ban and ensure we achieve American energy dominance under President Trump.”

EnerGeo, Vice President of Global Policy & Government Affairs, Dustin Van Liew said, “We applaud Chairman Cruz’s leadership introducing the Overturn Biden’s Offshore Energy Ban Act to reverse a short-sighted, political, and harmful decision by the outgoing Administration to ban vast areas of the Outer Continental Shelf from future exploration, undermining America’s ability to meet its future energy needs. It is essential to recognize that increased exploration of natural gas and petroleum is required to maintain a stable and balanced energy mix for the country. The Gulf of Mexico, in particular, plays a crucial role in America’s energy production and is a critical source of supply for global allies, and restricting access to these resources could harm the nation’s energy security and economic stability. Continued exploration and innovation are crucial for addressing both environmental and energy demands in a way that ensures long-term sustainability and balance.”

American Petroleum Institute (API), Vice President of Upstream Policy, Holly Hopkins said, “Our nation’s vast offshore resources are a critical source of affordable energy, government revenue and stability around the world. We welcome the efforts of Sen. Cruz along with those of Rep. Arrington to reverse the Biden administration’s disastrous 11th hour decision to ban new oil and natural gas activity across millions of acres of federal waters.”

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), President, Erik Milito said, “NOIA applauds Senator Cruz and Congressman Arrington for their efforts to repeal the Biden Administration’s politically driven offshore oil and gas ban. By lifting these restrictions, Congress restores the nation’s ability to leverage its offshore energy resources, strengthening the economy and protecting our national security. The Overturn Biden’s Offshore Energy Ban Act will drive confidence in U.S. investment and energy policy, rather than our adversaries’, ensure adaptability to geopolitical changes, and protect American interests. This bill is a prime example of the long-term, strategic approach to energy policy the U.S. needs.”

Read the bill text here.

BACKGROUND

On January 6, 2025, President Biden announced a ban on new offshore oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres of federal waters, including the East and West Coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and parts of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea. The administration cited environmental, health, and economic risks, highlighting opposition from over 2,300 officials and coastal communities.

A coalition of energy organizations agree the ban undermines domestic energy production, job creation, and national security.