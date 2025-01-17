Prevent Health Risks During Cold Weather

Stay safe and warm during cold weather!

HOUSTON – The temperature in our area is expected to drop to dangerously low levels on Sunday. Preparing in advance can put your mind at ease and keep you and your family safe. Extreme cold weather can be dangerous, especially for older adults, people experiencing homelessness, children, and pets. Plan for hazardous weather conditions.

People

Anyone exposed to extreme cold for long periods of time can get hypothermia, a significant and potentially dangerous drop in body temperature.

Know the symptoms of hypothermia: shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness. Babies may have bright red, cold skin, and very low energy. Seek medical attention immediately for signs of hypothermia.

Older adults are especially vulnerable. If their body temperature drops to 95 degrees or lower, it can cause health problems such as heart problems, breathing issues, and pneumonia. If you have neighbors or family members that are older adults, check on them. Ensure they have heat and ask if they need groceries or prescriptions picked up or delivered.

Infants and children exposed to extreme cold can quickly develop a dangerously low body temperature since they are less able to regulate their body temperature. Be sure to keep your children safe and warm.

Try to have a five-day supply of food, water (one gallon per person per day), and any needed medication in case transportation is affected and you cannot leave your home.

If you are cold, whether inside or outside, dress warmly, stay hydrated, and eat enough food.

Pets

With below freezing temperatures, your pet(s) need to be inside.

If that is not possible, make sure they have a waterproof shelter, preferably raised off the ground, with dry, warm bedding. Give them fresh water frequently and plenty of food.

Keep your cat(s) inside but be aware that stray cats often try to stay warm by crawling onto your car’s motor. Honk your horn before starting your car to give them time to escape.

Buy enough pet food for several days to avoid running out.

If You Lose Power

Do not burn anything in a fireplace that is not meant to be used inside or that could create hazardous fumes.

If you use a generator, do not use it in an enclosed space. Place it at least 20 feet away from home, doors, or windows.

Carbon monoxide gas is deadly and has no odor, color, or taste that can get into the air from burning materials like carbon, gas, etc. Ensure you have a working carbon monoxide detector.



For additional information, visit readyharris.org or hcphtx.org/PrepareForEmergencies.