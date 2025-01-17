Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land Teams Up with Car Culture for a Giving Start To The Year

Car Culture Texas Children’s Hospital Toy Drive Photos

Sugar Land, TX – January 16th, 2025 – In a heartwarming display of community spirit, Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land (MBSL) and Car Culture proudly delivered over $3,000 worth of toys to Texas Children’s Hospital main campus. This generous contribution is the result of the incredible support shown during the most recent Car Culture Invitational and Toy Drive in Sugar Land. This annual event, a celebration of automotive excellence and community spirit, brought together car enthusiasts from across the region to support a meaningful cause.

“We deeply appreciate everyone who helped make this toy drive a success,” said Ken Enders, President and Owner at Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land. “The community inspires us—not just with their love for cars, but with their kindness and commitment to giving back. Supporting

Texas Children’s Hospital in brightening the lives of their patients is something we’re very proud to be a part of.”

In the spirit of the season, Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land jumpstarted the toy collection with a

$1,000 donation. Additionally, the dealership contributed 100 copies of “Clifford Takes a Ride,” a children’s book created in collaboration with Safe Kids Worldwide, Scholastic, and Mercedes- Benz USA, to promote child safety and literacy. The donation highlights MBSL’s dedication to supporting families in need while fostering meaningful connections within the greater Houston area.

“At its core, our partnership with Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land is fueled by a love of cars and community,” said Car Culture President Anthony Sanchez. “Together, we’ve elevated the Sugar Land Car Culture Invitational while also focusing on giving back. It’s moments like this that remind us of what we can accomplish as a team.”

Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land is proud to participate in this meaningful gathering, supporting the event with its commitment to community engagement and vehicle showcases. The Sugar Land Car Culture Invitational and Toy Drive has grown into a tradition of generosity and shared passion.

