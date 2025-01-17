Legacy Parent Academy Equips Students, Parents For Academic Transitions 

KATY, TX [January 17, 2025] – Hundreds of Katy ISD students and parents attended a Legacy Parent Academy, “Moving Up to Junior High or High School,” session, gaining invaluable information as they prepare to successfully move from one level to the next. This is one of several events the Academic Counseling, College & Career Guidance department is holding this spring, as Katy ISD seeks to help students and families with course selection, guidance counseling and college preparation. – Hundreds of Katy ISD students and parents attended a Legacy Parent Academy, “Moving Up to Junior High or High School,” session, gaining invaluable information as they prepare to successfully move from one level to the next. This is one of several events the Academic Counseling, College & Career Guidance department is holding this spring, as Katy ISD seeks to help students and families with course selection, guidance counseling and college preparation.

During the event, district staff reviewed sample schedules, grade weights and reporting and the course selection process, and addressed parent questions on things ranging from advisory periods to UIL implications.

“Spring is the time where students and families begin to prepare for what’s next, especially those moving to a new level,” said Latrice Patton, coordinator for academic counseling, college & career guidance in Katy ISD. “We hope that everyone received information that will make the transition smooth and easy.”

On January 22, the district will host the 3rd annual Course Selection Fair, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the Leonard Merrell Center, 6301 S. Stadium Ln., Katy, TX 77494. Students and families will hear directly from teachers and student representatives on the in-person and virtual courses available for the 2025-2026 school year, including fine arts, foreign languages, CTE and special programs. This event is free and there is no need to register to attend.