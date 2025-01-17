Innovative App Earns Cinco Ranch High School Student Third Place in Congressional Challenge 

KATY, TX (January 17, 2025) – Cinco Ranch High School senior Suhhyun Kim earned third place in this year’s Congressional App Challenge (CAC) for Texas’ 22nd congressional district, for her app A+tendance.

The app is a comprehensive, automated attendance tracking tool that allows schools to track member attendance and manage participation. The innovative app was inspired by Suhhyun’s time as secretary of her school’s FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) chapter, where she was responsible for tracking attendance for over 300 members at various meetings and events.

Though still undecided on where she’ll attend college, Suhhyun plans to study coding and sees great potential in the app.

“It’s something that I’ll have to work on, but I feel like it’s something that I can actually develop more, especially in college,” she said. “I don’t know if clubs work the same way in college, but a lot of clubs need an attendance tracking app.”

YouTube video of Suhhyun explaining how her app works.

The 22nd district is led by Representative Troy E. Nehls.

Congressional App Challenge website to learn more. Launched in 2014 by the U.S. House of Representatives and the Internet Education Foundation, the CAC promotes participation in computer science and coding among high school students. Each representative sponsors a challenge for their local district, and winners are invited to attend the annual House of Code event to demonstrate their app and network with students and lawmakers. Visit theto learn more.

Photograph: Cinco Ranch High School senior Suhhyun Kim earned third place in the Congressional App Challenge for her app, A+tendance.