Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Biden Administration to Prevent Last Minute Ban on Gas-Powered Water Heaters

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton is fighting to stop Joe Biden’s effort to ban gas-powered water heaters as part of his radical environmental agenda that hurts consumers. Paxton and a multi-state coalition of Attorneys General are challenging the unlawful regulation designed by Biden’s Department of Energy.

On December 26, 2024, the Biden Administration promulgated a final rule that would ban the sale of non-condensing instantaneous natural gas water heaters. The rule disproportionally affects seniors and low-income households by limiting market options and forcing consumers to use products that require more energy to perform the same task. Attorney General Paxton joined the multistate coalition led by Georgia, Kansas, and Tennessee to stop the rule from taking effect. In addition to Attorneys General from across the country, the National Propane Gas Association, the National Association of Homebuilders, and the Rinnai Corporation joined the lawsuit.

“It makes no sense to ban better performing instantaneous water heaters in the name of ‘green energy’ and force consumers to purchase more expensive and less efficient models. Beyond being ridiculous, it is an unlawful abuse of power,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Until the final second of Biden’s tenure in Washington, I will defend Texas from the chronic lawlessness of his Administration.”

To read the filing, click here.