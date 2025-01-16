Toyota ShareLunker Partners with AFTCO on New ‘Guide of the Year’ Award

ATHENS – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Toyota ShareLunker Program are partnering with AFTCO on a new promotion to recognize a fishing guide who contributes to conservation and enhancement of largemouth bass in Texas.

The AFTCO Guide of the Year award is open during the entire ShareLunker season. The winning guide will be announced on Toyota ShareLunker social media channels by the following April. The winner of the AFTCO Guide of the Year award will receive $500 worth of AFTCO gear of their choice, a $500 cash prize and be recognized at the Toyota ShareLunker VIP banquet in the fall.

“With a chance to win $500 worth of AFTCO gear of their choosing and $500 cash prize, this promotion underscores the importance of conservation, and the invaluable role that guides can play in preserving Texas’s bass populations,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker program coordinator. “Fishing guides can play a pivotal role in the Toyota ShareLunker Program’s mission to engage the public in the promotion and enhancement of Lunker bass fishing in Texas public waters.”

To be considered for the AFTCO Guide of the Year Award, the guide’s clients that catch a ShareLunker-sized bass (a largemouth bass weighing eight pounds or measuring more or 24 inches or longer) on a guided trip must enter their catch into the ShareLunker database or website in accordance with program rules. The client must indicate their fish was caught during a guided trip and include their guide’s name. The client must submit their ShareLunker data and are encouraged to submit a DNA sample to the Toyota ShareLunker Program for their guide to be considered.

“The number of ShareLunker sized bass that guides encounter is considerable,” added Goldstrohm. “By having clients reporting these catches and providing the much-needed DNA samples, TPWD biologists can better manage Lunker populations, better understand bass populations and evaluate Lone Star bass stockings.”

The guide must have held at the time of catch a valid fishing license (unless exempt), a valid fishing guide license in Texas and not have any current or pending fish and wildlife violations. All guides mentioned during ShareLunker catch submissions will be considered for the AFTCO Texas Bass Guide of the year. All eligible guides will be contacted in January 2026 to fill out the application form that highlights their accomplishments and contributions to bass conservation. Application forms should be completed by guides by Feb. 28, 2026.

A review committee will use a scoring rubric to evaluate guides based on the established criteria.

AFTCO, a partner with the Toyota ShareLunker program, is committed to conservation and the preservation of fishing resources. Freshwater conservation efforts at the local level are focused on the support of state agencies and regional projects through their bass fishing conservation grant programs. At the national level, AFTCO supports the placement of artificial and natural fish habitats, lake cleanups, the Bass Bus Live Release Boat and their Fish Care 101 education content. Additional information on AFTCO’s conservation initiatives can be found on their conservation website.

“We have had a great relationship with TPWD to this point and look forward to expanding our relationship with them in 2025 and beyond,” said Casey Shedd, President AFTCO. “Conservation is a core principle of AFTCO and it’s great to build on that with a great partner like TPWD.”

During the first three months of the season (Jan. 1 — March 31), anglers who reel in a 13-plus pound bass can loan it to TPWD for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 through March 31, 2025.

Anglers that catch and loan a 13-plus pound lunker earn Legacy Class status, receive a catch kit filled with merchandise, a 13lb+ Legacy decal for their vehicle or boat, VIP access to the Toyota ShareLunker Annual Awards event, a high-quality replica mount of their fish from Lake Fork Taxidermy, ShareLunker branded apparel provided by AFTCO, and Bass University will provide a swag pack and annual subscription. These anglers also receive entries into two separate drawings – a Legacy Class Drawing and the year-end Grand Prize Drawing. Both drawings will award the winner a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree.

The year-round Toyota ShareLunker program offers anglers three additional levels of participation for catching bass over eight pounds or 24 inches in Texas public waters. Each of these levels provide vital data to TPWD fisheries biologists, helping them to continue to create bigger, better bass in Texas.

Anglers who enter data for any lunker they catch greater than eight pounds or 24 inches also receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat, a one-month subscription to Bass University and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize Drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. ShareLunker entry classes include the Bass Pro Shops Lunker Class (8 lb.+), Strike King Elite Class (10 lb.+) and Lew’s Legend Class (13 lb.+).

Once a lunker is reeled in, anglers need to enter the catch data on the Toyota ShareLunker mobile app – available for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or on the Toyota ShareLunker online app at TexasSharelunker.com.

In addition to providing basic catch information, anglers have the option to send a DNA scale sample from their lunker bass to TPWD researchers for genetic analysis. Anglers who contribute a sample to the program will receive a Lew’s baitcast reel valued at up to $200 while supplies last, with a limit of one reel per angler. Anglers who send in a genetic sample will also get a three-month subscription to Bass University. Instructions for submitting DNA samples are located on the Toyota ShareLunker website.

The Toyota ShareLunker Program is made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Toyota. Toyota is a longtime supporter of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and TPWD, providing major funding for a wide variety of fisheries, state parks and wildlife projects.

Additional vital program support comes from Legend class category prize sponsor Lew’s, Elite class category prize sponsor Strike King, Lunker class category prize sponsor Bass Pro Shops, AFTCO, Bass Forecast, Bass University and Lake Fork Taxidermy. For updates on the Toyota ShareLunker Program, visit facebook.com/sharelunkerprogram/, https://www.instagram.com/TexasShareLunker/ or TexasSharelunker.com.