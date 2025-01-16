Sen. Cruz Fights to Restore Fairness for Military Servicemembers Adversely Impacted by the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced the Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots (AMERICANS) Act of 2025. The legislation provides remedies for military servicemembers harmed by the Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccine mandate. It is language from legislation Cruz previously introduced to repeal DOD’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which was included in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023.

Upon introduction, Sen. Cruz said, “Our military is still dealing with the consequences of the Biden administration’s wrongful COVID-19 vaccine mandate. I led the successful charge for Congress to repeal that mandate, and there is still more to be done. My AMERICANS Act provides remedies for servicemembers punished by the Biden Department of Defense for standing by their convictions.”

Rep. Harrigan said, “The Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate wasn’t about science or readiness—it was about control. It was a betrayal of our service members, punishing thousands of patriots for standing by their values and weakening our military at a time of global uncertainty. Over 8,400 men and women were discharged, their benefits stripped, their careers ruined—not because they failed to serve with honor, but because of a political overreach that had no place in our armed forces. As a Green Beret, I’ve seen the sacrifices our service members make firsthand, and I will not stand by while their honor is tarnished. The AMERICANS Act does what this administration refused to: it restores justice. It reinstates the careers and benefits of those wrongfully discharged, clears their records of political retribution, and ensures they are treated with the dignity they’ve earned. This bill guarantees that no administration, now or in the future, can weaponize mandates to sideline those who protect our freedom.”

Sen. Cruz was joined by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) in introducing the legislation.

Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-N.C.-10) is leading a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Read the AMERICANS Act here.

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz’s AMERICANS Act of 2025 would require the DOD to:

