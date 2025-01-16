Katy ISD’s First Cohort of Teacher Hopefuls Begin Certifying Journey

KATY, TX [January 15, 2025] – This month, nearly 100 candidates began their teaching journey as part of the first cohort in Katy ISD’s innovative alternative certification program (ACP), Katy ISD TEA+CH. These aspiring educators will work through months of coursework, field experiences, and assessment, as they progress toward their teaching certification in either Core Subjects EC-6 or 4-8. The initiative highlights creative solutions the district is implementing to help address the teacher shortage crisis in Texas.

Following the successful completion, newly certified instructors will serve a full year at a Katy ISD school under the guidance of experienced field supervisors, where they will receive formal coaching and observation aimed at helping them develop and hone their craft as Katy ISD teachers.

“We are excited to launch this amazing program for our candidates and for the district,” said Katye Shields, EPP (Educator Preparation Program) and recruitment coordinator in Katy ISD. “Not only will we be able to grow our own team of talented and passionate educators, but we’re also helping these individuals realize a dream.”

As just one of a few school districts across the state with an in-house certification program, the ACP allows future educators to observe and learn from the seasoned, exceptional teachers who work in Katy ISD. Candidates will benefit from high quality coaching and pedagogy methods from the ACP Instructors and master teachers who helped to make Katy ISD the #1 school district in the Houston area for four consecutive years, according to Niche.

Katy ISD TEA+CH exists to provide A+ coursework and coaching, creating an A+ classroom community and culture.

