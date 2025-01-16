Home Care Tips for the Allergy Season

The bright sunshine and beautiful flowers of spring often bring with them something unpleasant- allergy season. While you are enjoying the outdoors and the relief from the winter cold, you will also be exposing yourself to allergens of all kinds. Your home may quickly become a haven for pollen, dust, and pests of all kinds. How do you minimize your allergy symptoms for this season? Keep reading to discover our helpful tips.

Wash Your Pets Frequently

Whether you have indoor or outdoor pets, you can keep your allergy symptoms to a minimum by bathing your pets often. Just take some extra time each week to wash them off and to get rid of the excess fur. That will save you a lot of suffering.

Don’t wait until your pets feel and smell dirty. Instead, set aside a day each week during allergy season to give them a bath. This will eliminate a lot of the excess fur they are carrying around and will get rid of much of their dander, dirt, and dust that could aggravate your allergies.

Open Windows at the Right Time

There is a time to open windows and a time to keep them closed. During allergy season, you want to be aware of when those times are. If there is pollen blowing heavily on the breeze, then keep your windows closed. If your home is feeling stuffy and in need of fresh air, then open the windows.

If you allow in fresh air regularly by opening windows, you should feel better and be less prone to headaches and severe allergy symptoms as the season progresses. If you keep windows closed when there is dust or pollen in the air, then you will protect yourself from a lot of symptoms. You will also keep harmful particles out and not permit them to enter your home and stay there.

Clean as often as You Can

One of the best ways to prevent allergy symptoms during this trying season is to clean the house on a regular basis. You can do the cleaning for yourself or hire professionals in Denver (or wherever you live) to do it for you.

Your home may need deep cleaning (or spring cleaning, as some may call it) to get to where it should be and to be as free as possible from allergens. Consider the kind of cleaning that needs to be done and how often you need to do it. If you have a busy house with lots of people in it, then you will need to clean more often. There should be chores you do each day to keep the house clean- like washing dishes, sweeping floors, and wiping counters- as well as ones that you do less frequently- like washing windows, dusting the ceiling fan, and cleaning under the beds.

There may be times when it makes sense to hire professionals for the work and times when you would be better off just doing it yourself. Look at how busy you are and what your schedule will allow as well as the condition of the house in order to make that decision.

Reduce Allergens with Yard Care

Many allergens may be hiding in your yard or could potentially grow in your yard, and you should take steps to minimize these. You can do that by having your yard kept neat and trimmed. A yard full of tall grass can attract not just pests but also ragweed and other invasive plants that cause allergic reactions.

If you keep your yard low, then when the wind blows through your yard, there is less chance that allergies will make their way to you. There is also less risk of allergens taking up residence in your yard. You can go through the yard and spray for allergen-causing plants to kill them dead. You should also consider having someone come and mow your lawn for you.

Because mowing grass can stir up allergens, it is not a good idea for someone with allergies to cut their own grass, just like it is not wise for them to vacuum their own home. So, having someone else cut the grass on a day you are going to be away from home is smart. If you have them cut the grass while you are home, then keep windows and doors closed tightly. Also ensure that whoever is cutting the grass does not track debris inside the house.

Use Mold Remediation Services

The person who cleans your home (which could be yourself) may not do a very effective job of removing mold and mildew. This growth can cause allergies that are even worse than those caused by allergens. Mold is destructive to many materials and is harmful to your respiratory system. With mold growing in your home, you may have trouble sleeping and may always feel like you have a cold or other malady.

It would be helpful to have a mold remediation service take a look at your home, if you think there is mold present. They can clear out the mold and even get rid of invisible mold spores that are so small you cannot see them with your eye. These spores spread through the air and make you feel unwell, and they thrive because they have a source to grow from.

The mold specialists will be able to identify the presence of mold and tell where it is coming from and what is helping it to grow. They can assist you in cutting off the food supply of the mold and make it disappear quickly, but it usually takes a specialist with experience and training to be able to completely remove mold.

Closing Thoughts

Your home should be a place where you feel safe, but if your allergies become worse when you come home, you may not feel very safe there. With allergens present, your home can feel stuffy and restrictive and unwelcoming, so take our advice and use these methods to make your home safer and friendlier this allergy season.